Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy (CMS) yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.17, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

CMS Energy’s market cap is currently $16.72B and has a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.33.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.