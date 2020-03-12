Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy (CVE), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $2.48.

Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.72, which is a 209.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$12.00 price target.

Cenovus Energy’s market cap is currently $3.7B and has a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.