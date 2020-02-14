Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.58, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 31.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bonterra Energy with a $3.21 average price target, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Bonterra Energy’s market cap is currently $85.48M and has a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.