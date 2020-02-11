Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Buy rating on Just Energy Group (JE) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 51.8% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Just Energy Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Just Energy Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $55.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $20.49 million.

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.