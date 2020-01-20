Analyst Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy (CWEGF) today and set a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crew Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crew Energy’s market cap is currently $58.31M and has a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crew Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focuses in the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.