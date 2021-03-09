Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities upgraded Zynex (ZYXI) to Buy, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 87.5% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $21.63 average price target, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.73 and a one-year low of $7.93. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 675.8K.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

