Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.79, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1640 out of 6909 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yield10 Bioscience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50, representing a 203.4% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.36 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 179.9K.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.