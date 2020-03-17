Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (WMT) received a Buy rating and a $125.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $127.50 average price target.

Based on Walmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 billion and net profit of $4.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 billion and had a net profit of $3.69 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 182 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

