Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti upgraded TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Buy today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTM Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.88.

TTM Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of 29.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. The company was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.