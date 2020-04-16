Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt upgraded The Lovesac Company (LOVE) to Buy today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Lovesac Company with a $11.00 average price target, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on The Lovesac Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.1 million and GAAP net loss of $6.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.49 million.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.