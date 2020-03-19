Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Jason Carr- March 19, 2020, 7:10 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) to Buy today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.1% and a 16.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

Springworks Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00, representing a 200.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $17.02. Currently, Springworks Therapeutics has an average volume of 161.5K.

Springworks Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing medicines. It focuses on developing drugs for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer.

