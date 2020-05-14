Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) received a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -36.2% and a 16.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

SilverBow Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold.

SilverBow Resources’ market cap is currently $49.21M and has a P/E ratio of 0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.13.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.