Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Resmed (RMD)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia upgraded Resmed (RMD) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resmed is a Hold with an average price target of $169.50.

Based on Resmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $736 million and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $651 million and had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 154 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RMD in relation to earlier this year.

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The SaaS segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. Its product portfolio includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, and dental devices. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.