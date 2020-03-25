Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Raven (RAVN)

Raven (RAVN) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.91, close to its 52-week low of $16.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raven is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Raven’s market cap is currently $712M and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Raven Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace or defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, Aerostar, and Corporate and Other. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services innovative precision agriculture products and information management tools that help growers reduce costs, control inputs, and improve farm yields to original equipment manufacturers. The Engineered Films segment produces and sells high-performance plastic films and sheeting to both direct to end-customers. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems. The Corporate and Other segment covers general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by J. R. Smith, Paul Edward Yost, Thon Duwayne, and Joseph Kaliszewski in February 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.