Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

Jason Carr- May 12, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright upgraded Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Buy, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Pulse Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.45 and a one-year low of $5.11. Currently, Pulse Biosciences has an average volume of 144K.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage electroceutical, an electrical energy based therapeutic, company pursuing commercial applications of its proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

