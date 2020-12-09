Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on OSI Systems (OSIS)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer upgraded OSI Systems (OSIS) to Buy, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 64.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OSI Systems with a $104.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OSI Systems’ market cap is currently $1.61B and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSIS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OSI Systems, Inc. is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics & Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. OSI Systems was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.