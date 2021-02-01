Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Nikola (NKLA)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives upgraded Nikola (NKLA) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.09, close to its 52-week low of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 74.1% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nikola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.29.

The company has a one-year high of $93.99 and a one-year low of $10.34. Currently, Nikola has an average volume of 21.91M.

