Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) received a Buy rating and a $33.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80, close to its 52-week low of $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Clean Energy Fuels, and Exxon Mobil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies with a $28.00 average price target.

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ market cap is currently $664.1M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.79.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio include SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels.

