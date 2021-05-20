Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities upgraded Lendingtree (TREE) to Buy, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.01, close to its 52-week low of $164.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $311.33, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Based on Lendingtree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $273 million and net profit of $19.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $283 million and had a net profit of $14.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREE in relation to earlier this year.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.