Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Largo Resources (LGORF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle upgraded Largo Resources (LGORF) to Buy today and set a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Largo Resources with a $0.92 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.51 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 182.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.