Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on JD (JD)

Catie Powers- January 5, 2021, 12:45 AM EDT

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt upgraded JD (JD) to Buy today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.33, close to its 52-week high of $92.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JD with a $102.11 average price target.

JD’s market cap is currently $136.2B and has a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.73.

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the following business segments: JD Mall, and New Businesses. The JD Mall segment represents its core e-commerce business. The New Businesses segment includes logistic services provided to third parties, technology services, overseas business, insurance and O2O. It also provides an online marketplace, whereby third-party sellers sell products to customers primarily through its websites and mobile apps. The company offers advertising, logistics and other value-added services. JD com was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

