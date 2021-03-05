Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on iRobot (IRBT)

iRobot (IRBT) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $134.75.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $3.18B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.29.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

