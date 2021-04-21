Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $811.11, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $882.17, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion and net profit of $365 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a net profit of $358 million.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. manufactures and develops robotic-assisted products, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.