Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. upgraded Intec Pharma (NTEC) to Buy, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Intec Pharma’s market cap is currently $18.12M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.