Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on GrubHub (GRUB)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein upgraded GrubHub (GRUB) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

GrubHub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $52.07, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $32.11. Currently, GrubHub has an average volume of 3.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRUB in relation to earlier this year.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London.