Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (FFIV) received a Buy rating and a $140.00 price target from Needham analyst Alex Henderson today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Ceragon Networks.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.82, a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $168.95 and a one-year low of $79.78. Currently, F5 Networks has an average volume of 864.6K.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.