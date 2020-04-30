Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Ebay (EBAY) to Buy today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 67.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $40.50 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $26.03. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 15.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Brian Doerger, the VP & CAO of EBAY sold 3,141 shares for a total of $115,903.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on EBAY: