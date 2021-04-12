Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Columbia Property (CXP)

Brian Anderson- April 12, 2021, 6:16 AM EDT

BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Columbia Property (CXP) to Buy today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.70, close to its 52-week high of $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.17.

Columbia Property’s market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

