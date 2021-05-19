Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) received a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 203.9% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.95 million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.