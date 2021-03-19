Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $83.83M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne, and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.