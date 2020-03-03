Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.43, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67.

The company has a one-year high of $14.03 and a one-year low of $6.87. Currently, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 208.8K.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

