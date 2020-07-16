Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Audiocodes (AUDC)

Needham analyst Richard Valera upgraded Audiocodes (AUDC) to Buy today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Audiocodes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00, representing a 23.4% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Audiocodes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.02 million and net profit of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.58 million and had a net profit of $3.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications. The company was founded by Shabtai Adlersberg in 1993 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.