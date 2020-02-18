Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley upgraded Apple (AAPL) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.95, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $341.10 average price target, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $327.85 and a one-year low of $169.49. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 29.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: