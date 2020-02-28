Analyst Explains Why They Upgraded Their Rating on American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington upgraded American Public Education (APEI) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.19, close to its 52-week low of $21.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

American Public Education has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on American Public Education’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.09 million.

American Public Education, Inc. engages in the provision of online and on-campus postsecondary education. It operates through the American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing segments.