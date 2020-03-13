Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Zuora (ZUO)

Zuora (ZUO) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Scott Berg today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.59, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 53.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

Zuora has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.43 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Zuora has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZUO in relation to earlier this year.

Zuora, Inc. operates as an online subscription billing and management platform. The firm’s products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ and Zuora Collect. Its Central Platform is composed of six core engines: Pricing Engine, Subscription Orders Engine, Rating Engine, Global Payments Engine, Subscription Metrics and Subscription Accounting Engine.