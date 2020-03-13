Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)
Needham analyst Michael Matson downgraded Wright Medical Group (WMGI) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.04.
According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wright Medical Group with a $30.75 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
The company has a one-year high of $32.83 and a one-year low of $19.04. Currently, Wright Medical Group has an average volume of 2.53M.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Wright Medical Group NV engages in the provision of medical device products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Lower Extremities and Biologics; U.S. Upper Extremities; International Extremities and Biologics; and Corporate.