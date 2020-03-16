Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Vanda (VNDA)

Vanda (VNDA) received a Sell rating and a $7.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.24, close to its 52-week low of $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.5% and a 27.5% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vanda is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Vanda’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VNDA in relation to earlier this year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.