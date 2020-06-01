Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Vail Resorts (MTN)

Vail Resorts (MTN) received a Hold rating and a $201.00 price target from Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vail Resorts with a $207.67 average price target.

Based on Vail Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $925 million and net profit of $206 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $850 million and had a net profit of $206 million.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.