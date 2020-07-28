Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies (TYL) received a Hold rating from Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $359.09, close to its 52-week high of $382.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $382.00.

The company has a one-year high of $382.92 and a one-year low of $228.54. Currently, Tyler Technologies has an average volume of 469K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Marr, the EC of TYL sold 28,800 shares for a total of $10,815,102.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.