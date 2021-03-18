Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Travelzoo (TZOO)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski downgraded Travelzoo (TZOO) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.83, close to its 52-week high of $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 49.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Travelzoo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Travelzoo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.79 million and GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.83 million and had a net profit of $306K.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.