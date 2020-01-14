Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Tilly’s (TLYS)

Tilly’s (TLYS) received a Hold rating and a $10.00 price target from Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Tilly’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.36 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.