Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Hold today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.34, close to its 52-week high of $220.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kroger Company, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.67, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies’ market cap is currently $73.88B and has a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.