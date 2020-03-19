Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) to Hold today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $222.08 average price target.

Based on The Estée Lauder Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.62 billion and net profit of $557 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.01 billion and had a net profit of $573 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Parsons, a Director at EL sold 8,669 shares for a total of $1,805,233.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.