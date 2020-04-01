Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities downgraded Target Hospitality (TH) to Hold, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -43.0% and a 14.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Target Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.50, implying a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $11.70 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, Target Hospitality has an average volume of 206.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TH in relation to earlier this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.