Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics (SYNA) to Sell, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.82, close to its 52-week high of $66.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Zhang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $49.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.05 and a one-year low of $26.34. Currently, Synaptics has an average volume of 699.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, James Whims, a Director at SYNA bought 6,000 shares for a total of $138,960.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.