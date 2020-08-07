Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (SLF) received a Hold rating and a C$55.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.54.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.4% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $41.73 average price target, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Sun Life Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.49 billion and net profit of $380 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.41 billion and had a net profit of $714 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.