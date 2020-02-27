Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Stoneridge (SRI)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino downgraded Stoneridge (SRI) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stoneridge with a $36.50 average price target, representing a 45.1% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stoneridge’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $12.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets.