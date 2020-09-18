Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa downgraded Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Hold today and set a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Seres Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.19 million and GAAP net loss of $19.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.76 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis. It focuses on implementing microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.