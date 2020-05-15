Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Sea (SE)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sea (SE) to Hold, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.59, close to its 52-week high of $64.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Sea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.66.

Based on Sea’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $777 million and GAAP net loss of $284 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $283 million and had a GAAP net loss of $277 million.

Sea Ltd. (Singapore) is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers access to game-related content through game forums, group voice chat, live streaming, and other user socializing functions on the Garena mobile app and desktop application. The E-Commerce segment manages third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connects buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen in May 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.