Analyst Explains Why They Downgraded Their Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Brian Anderson- December 7, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.27, close to its 52-week high of $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 58.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Cellectar Biosciences, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $40.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.00 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 311.5K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

